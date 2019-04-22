Sam Shepard Classic FOOL FOR LOVE To Take The Stage At Open Book Theatre

Love stories aren't always roses and chocolate and holding hands. Love can make us passionate and desperate, tender and angry, determined and forlorn. Sometimes all within the span of a few hours. Love can turn us into fools.

Fool for Love is an American Classic, written by one of the great American Playwrights. The late Sam Shepard is well known for his acting in films (most notably The Right Stuff), but theatre fans know him as the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright of Buried Child, True West, Fool for Love, and more.

Fool for Love, Shepard's gritty and surprising love story will take the stage this spring at Open Book Theatre in Trenton. It will run May 17-June 15.

The central characters, Eddie and May, are former lovers. The action takes place at a run-down motel in the Mojave Desert where Eddie has tracked down May and is looking to reconcile. Their passionate history and shocking secrets are slowly revealed. Director D.B. Schroeder says "in Fool for Love, Sam Shepard has crafted a relationship where both partners keep knocking the other off center, and the dynamics of their love become fascinating to watch." Like magnets, May and Eddie come together and push apart.

The roles will be played by Jonathan Davidson and Krista Schafer Ewbank, who shared the Open Book stage together as Voltaire and Emilie in last winter's award-winning production of Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight. John Monahan of the Free Press wrote that they have "genuine chemistry." Rounding out the cast are Open Book veterans Joshua Brown as Martin, who comes to pick up May for a date and is surprised to find Eddie there, and Lindel Salow as the mysterious Old Man.

Schroeder adds "love can be filled with reunions and times one is left behind, we come together only to push each other apart. With Fool for Love, we actually walk away seeing more of ourselves in the characters than we might like to, but love makes fools of each of us after all."

www.openbooktc.com





