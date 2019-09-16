Rude Mechanicals Announce Full Cast And Creative For EURYDICE

Rude Mechanicals at the University of Michigan, (Ann Arbor, MI) has announced the cast and creative team for Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE (November 1-3 at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theater). A contemporary wonder of the theater, based on the tragic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show will feature new original music by Sammy Sussman. Kellie M. Beck directs, with assistance from Amelia Baumann.

The cast includes Maggie Kuntz as Eurydice, Kieran Westphal as Orpheus, Mikah Semon as Father, Maxwell Barnes as The Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld, Ryan Moore, Alix Curnow, and Carly Cooper as the three Stones; Loud, Big and Small respectively, with an ensemble including Will McClelland, Miranda Felty, Macy Goller, and Chelcey Daniels.

The creative team includes Shea Carponter-Broderick (Choreography), Katie Kim (Set Design & Properties), Cole Abod (Music Supervision), Kathleen Alexandrou (Lighting Design), Janna Vukovich (Costume Design) with help from Mallory Edgell (Assoc. Costume Designer), and Emily Erlich (Stage Manager), with assistance from Noa Berman (Assistant Stage Manager).

Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE continues to be a popular contemporized retelling of a renowned Greek myth. It tells the story of Eurydice, a young woman hopelessly in love with her husband Orpheus, who is proclaimed to be the greatest musician of all time. When a mysterious stranger attempts to seduce Eurydice, she is led down a terrifying and confusing rabbit hole to the Underworld; she's dead, leaving Orpheus behind. While Eurydice embraces a reunion with her Father in the Underworld, Orpheus becomes determined to bring his wife and one true love back from the Underworld. The task he faces presents more challenges than he could expect, and Eurydice begins to wonder if returning to the real world is what she wants. With original music by budding composer Sammy Sussman, choreography from Shea Carponter-Broderick, and fresh, innovative direction from Kellie M. Beck, with help from Amelia Baumann, EURYDICE is not a show to miss.

Tickets will be on sale soon, and will be available for purchase by calling the Michigan Union Ticket Office at 734 - 763 - 8587, open Monday through Friday from 9a-5p, or Saturday from 9a-12p. Tickets will also be available for purchase at uac.umich.edu/rude-mechanicals.





