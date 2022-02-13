Rosedale Community Players to Stage Premiere Production Of OF DIVINE INTEREST

Rosedale Community Player (RCP) is pleased to present Of Divine Interest by David Durham. The play opens on February 25th and runs through March 12th.

Of Divine Interest is a comedy written by Durham of Garden City, Michigan. This script won first place in the Community Theatre Association of Michigan's 2020 Playwriting Contest. This production will be the world premiere of this show. It tells the story of recently retired Jerry. As he adjusts to his new, less-than-exciting life, he decides to take a DNA test that sends him on a wild ride that the audience will never see coming. This show is full of twists, turns and plenty of laughs!

The show was originally slotted to open in January, but was delayed due to increasing COVID numbers. "This decision was made with the best interests of our actors, crew, volunteers and patrons in mind," says RCP President Lance Alan. Alan, of Farmington Hills, also portrays the lead character, Jerry.

With COVID numbers decreasing, the show will go on this month featuring over a dozen performers from all over the Metro Detroit area. Visit www.RosedaleCommunityPlayers.com to see updates regarding our COVID safety policies. Tickets are available via on the website.



The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group who produce a wide variety of plays each and every year and draws members and patrons from the entire Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They have been producing quality community theatre since 1969.