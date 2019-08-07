Ringwald Stages HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Ferndale's The Ringwald Theatre kicks off its 13th Season a bit earlier than usual with Disney's High School Musical. Starting performances August 23rd will allow folks of all ages the chance to soak up some high school fun before classes actually start in September!

With a book by David Simpatico and music by a slew of artists, Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on the stage! Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

It's the first day after winter break at East High. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Disney's High School Musical is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck, assisted by Steven Ross-Dybash. Music direction is by Lily Belle Czartorski and choreography by Molly Zaleski. The set is by Stephen Carpenter, costumes by Vince Kelley, and light and sound design by Brandy Joe Plambeck. The cast features such Ringwald favorites as Matthew Wallace, Jordan Gagnon, Joe Bailey, and Kevin Kaminski.

Youth under age 18 will be able to buy $15 tickets for Friday and Saturday performances and $10 Monday performances at the door only. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances (except where noted) and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors twelve years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Head Over Heels, Death of a Salesman,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stupid F-ing Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.





