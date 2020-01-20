Ridgedale Players Presents A COMEDY OF TENORS

Ridgedale Players is hosting their first production of the new decade, 'A Comedy of Tenors'. This farcical comedy is Ken Ludwig's sequel to the infamous 'Lend Me A Tenor'. Do not worry, you will not need to have seen the first show to enjoy every moment of this adventure!

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight!

The show opened January 17th and runs for three weekends through February 2nd.

More information at www.RidgedalePlayers.com





