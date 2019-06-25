Players Guild Of Dearborn Stages SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JUNIOR

Based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s educational animated TV series, Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior uses the familiar songs from the cartoons to teach grammar, math, science, history, social studies and political science while telling the story of Tom, a young school teacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life. Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior brings the magic of Schoolhouse Rock to the stage. From the opening notes of "A Noun Is a Person, Place or Thing," through the rousing closer, "Interjections!" Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior delivers hit after hit to the delight of audiences and performers of all ages.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior is directed by Laura Rea with music direction by Rebekah Preiss and choreography by Laura Tyler. The production team includes Colleen Meade Ripper and Rebecca Hermen as Producers with Kori Bielaniec as Guildlings Chair.

The cast of Schoolhouse Rock Jr! is led by Jack Durant as Tom. Soloists include Calum Carscadden, Laura ElHaj, Maggie Kanclerz, Ava Assenmacher, Lily Farley, Charlotte Karoub, Charlotte Rea, Kate Varitek, Moogie Fawaz, Daniel Tyler, Natalie Nazarian and Erin Preiss with Aly Anderson, Samantha Bush, Margaret Carscadden, Blake Deckert, Brady Deckert, Peyton Hudson-Dowd, Livia Farley, Matt Hermen, Phoebe Morris, Deirdre O'Connell, Maeve O'Connell, Jaclyn Sayger, and Izzy Watts as Ensemble.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior runs 7:30 p.m. June 27, 28, 29 and 2:30 p.m. June 30 at the theatre, 21730 Madison in Dearborn.

Tickets are $12 and can be bought at the door, by calling 313-561-TKTS or by going online, to the playersguildofdearborn.org.

Photo by Jennifer Deckert





