Photo Flash: Tipping Point Theatre Stages ANATOMY OF A HUG

Tipping Point Theatre presents the Michigan Premiere of Anatomy of a Hug by Kat Ramsburg, July 25 - August 25, 2019.

Amelia grew up in the American Foster Care system, bouncing from house to house, never finding her forever home. Turning to television as an escape, Amelia found a family in the characters on the screen. They made her laugh, taught her important life lessons, and, most importantly, never left her. Now in her 30's, Amelia enters the sound stage of her own personal dark comedy when her mother, on compassion release from jail, moves into her one bedroom apartment hoping to reconnect.

The cast brings Sandra Birch and Dani Cochrane, two Tipping Point favorites, back to the stage as the disconnected mother and daughter duo. Michael Lopetrone and Tiffany Aisha King make their debut at Tipping Point as the determined love interest and compassionate care-taker, respectively. The entire cast seamlessly slips into their roles, depicting Ramsburg's sincerely touching script about opening someone's heart up for love once again.

Previews on July 25th & 26th offer tickets for only $25 and include a talkback with Director Beth Torrey and Producing Artistic Director, James R. Kuhl. Tickets for opening night on June 1st are $47 and include a catered reception after the performance. For more ticketing information, visit www.TippingPointTheatre.com or call the box office at 248-347-0003





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You