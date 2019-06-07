Photo Flash: First Look at Tipping Point Theatre's FUNNYMAN

Jun. 7, 2019  

Tipping Point Theatre's upcoming production, Funnyman by Bruce Graham, takes a serious look behind the scenes of a celebrated comic's life. It's 1959, and Chick Sherman's funnyman career is beginning its decline into irrelevancy. That all changes when an experimental playwright specifically requests his talents, teaching Chick that not everything in life has to have a punchline.

Funnyman runs Thursdays through Sundays, May 30 - June 30, 2019 with a Wednesday Matinee on June 12th. The production is directed by Tipping Point's Producing Artistic Director, James R. Kuhl, who has been at the helm of the theatre for the last 10 years. "Funnyman is a beautifully balanced play that will give an audience just about everything they're looking for," said Kuhl. "It features some familiar faces to our audiences as well as a couple actors making their Tipping Point debut."

Playwright Bruce Graham is a writer, teacher, and actor based out of Philadelphia. He has received grants from the Pew Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and was a past winner of the Princess Grace Foundation Statuette. He won the Rosenthal Prize for Coyote On A Fence. He has won consecutive Barrymore Awards for Best New Play (Something Intangible and Any Given Monday) and Chicago's Jefferson Award for The Outgoing Tide. Graham's latest stage credit includes the West End production of Follies. His shows previously produced at Tipping Point are The Outgoing Tide (2015) followed by Stella and Lou (2016).

Previews on May 30th & 31st offer tickets for only $26 and include a talkback with Director and Producing Artistic Director, James R. Kuhl. Tickets for opening night on June 1st are $47 and include a catered reception after the performance. For more ticketing information, visit www.TippingPointTheatre.com or call the box office at 248-347-0003

Photo Credit: Steve Fecht Photography

Wayne David Parker

John Lepard and Wayne David Parker

Lani Call and John Lepard

Wayne David Parker and Lani Call

Ryan Carlson and Wayne David Parker

Brandy Joe Plambeck and Wayne David Parker

Brandy Joe Plambeck, Wayne David Parker, and Ryan Carlson

John Lepard and Wayne David Parker

Lani Call and Matthew Smith



