Photo Flash: First Look at KILL MOVE PARADISE at Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents the Michigan premiere of "Kill Move Paradise" by James Ijames.



"Kill Move Paradise" tells the story of Isa, Daz, Grif, and Tiny, four black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife trying to find the logic in the senselessness. Wrenched out of their young lives before they even knew what was happening, they confront the brutal reality of their pasts and scramble to make sense of their surreal new world. Audacious, often hilarious, and original, "Kill Move Paradise" depicts these young men as symbols of hope and illustrates the possibilities of collective transformation and radical acts of joy.



Directed by Diane Hill, "Kill Move Paradise" features Miles Bond, Dan Johnson, Jonathan Jones, and Dez Walker. The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker (lighting design), Brian E. Buckner (original music), Haley Cook (costume design), and Alona Shewach (stage manager, props).



"Kill Move Paradise" will run May 24 through June 16, 2019, at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor), a downtown performance space. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Theatre NOVA features free parking for patrons, as well as quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops.



Tickets are $22, and Theatre NOVA continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 (Tuesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m.), or buy them in person at the box office one hour before show time. Additionally, there will be one preview performance with tickets for $10 on Thursday, May 23 at 8:00 pm.



Photo Credit: Golden Record Media Company





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You