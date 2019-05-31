Photo Flash: First Look At Flint Rep's SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT

Flint Repertory Theatre presents "SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT" a world premiere musical revue celebrating the songs of Mid-Michigan comic singer-songwriter Wally Pleasant. Conceived and Directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. Performances begin Friday May 31 and runs through Sunday June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

Known for such comic songs as "Denny's at Four A.M.", "Bad Haircut", "Stupid Day Job" and "Small Time Drug Dealer", East Lansing native Wally Pleasant became an underground college radio hit in the 1990's. This world premiere musical revue finally puts Wally's songs where they belong: on the theatrical stage! Featuring four amazing musical theatre performers singing and acting out Wally's songs with a live rock band, this collage like song-cycle is an offbeat celebra! tion of his music, humor and quirky way of looking at the world.

"SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT" is conceived and directed by Michael Lluberes (The Glass Menagerie, Assassins), with musical direction and arrangements by Brian Buckner (Kill Move Paradise). The show features Scenic Design by Shane Cinal (Assassins),Costume Design by Katherine Nelson (Riddle of the Trilobites), Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy (The Glass Menagerie), Sound Design by Scott Griffus and stage managed by Tracy L. Spada.

"SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT" stars Joshua M. Cornea, Amanda Kuo, Mary Paige Rieffel and Gage Webster.

Performances are: Friday, May 31 at 8:00pm, Saturday, June 1 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, June 2 at 2:00pm. Friday, June 7 at 8:00pm, Saturday, June 8 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, June 9 at 2:00pm.

Tickets a! re $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT" is presented as part of The Rep's Signature Series and is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.

FLINT REPERTORY THEATRE is a professional, not for profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought -provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Repertory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside t! he Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

Photo Credit: Mike Naddeo



Gage Webster

Mary Paige Rieffel

Joshua M. Cornea

Amanda Kuo

Gage Webster and Mary Paige Rieffel

Gage Webster

Mary Paige Rieffel, Gage Webster, Joshua M. Cornea, Amanda Kuo

Gage Webster

Mary Paige Rieffel, Gage Webster, Joshua M. Cornea, Amanda Kuo

Amanda Kuo

Gage Webster and Mary Paige Rieffel

Joshua M. Cornea

Gage Webster





