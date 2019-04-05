Photo Flash: First Look At Flint Repertory Theatre's THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Flint Repertory Theatre presents "THE GLASS MENAGERIE" by Tennessee Williams starring Janet Haley and Michael Lopetrone. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. Performances are Friday April 5 through Sunday April 14. Tickets are now on sale.

A play of exquisite beauty, Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie is one of the greatest American classics of the 20th Century. Reality and illusion collide in this emotional family drama. Flint Rep takes a bold new approach to Tennessee Williams' deeply autobiographical play as we watch Tom Craft his memories into theatre in front of our eyes.

The play takes place entirely in the memory of Tom Wingfield, the narrator and protagonist, who serves as a mirror of Williams' own life. It tells of Tom's fraught relationship with his mother, fading southern belle Amanda, whose histrionic natu! re overshadows both Tom and his sister, Laura, a wallflower who is crippled by her own shyness and spends her days lost in her collection of glass figurines.

"THE GLASS MENAGERIE" is directed by Michael Lluberes (Assassins, The Boatman)and features Scenic Design by Michael Lluberes, Costume Design by Shelby Newport (Birthday Candles),Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy (Assassins)and Sound Design by Matthew Tibbs.

"THE GLASS MENAGERIE" stars Flint Rep Associate Artist Janet Haley (Wilde Award Winner, As You Like It, MSF) as Amanda, Michael Lopetrone (Out of Orbit, Silent Sky) as Tom, Meredith Deighton (Significant Other, The Wolves) as Laura and Scott Anthony Joy (Assassins) as Jim.

Performances are: Friday, April 5 at 8:00pm, Saturday, April 6 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, April 7 at 2:00pm. Friday, April 12 at 8:00! pm, Saturday, April 13 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, April 14 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"THE GLASS MENAGERIE" is presented as part of The Rep's Signature Series and is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.

Flint Repertory Theatre is a professional, not for profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought -provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Reper! tory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside the Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. The Rep is the Recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

