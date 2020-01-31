Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre

Take a look at some of the BTS and promo pictures for THE CAKE at Farmers Alley Theatre! Photographer Kat Mumma shot the pictures on location at Sarkozy Bakery! Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Head Writer OF NBC's Hit TV show "THIS IS US".

See photos below!



THE CAKE is directed by D. Terry Williams and stars Zoe Vonder Haar, Steve Isom, Molly Spiroff & Tia Pinson and runs Feb. 7-23. Call 343-2727 or visit farmersalleytheatre.com for tickets to this delicious dramedy!





