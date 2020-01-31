Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

Take a look at some of the BTS and promo pictures for THE CAKE at Farmers Alley Theatre! Photographer Kat Mumma shot the pictures on location at Sarkozy Bakery! Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Head Writer OF NBC's Hit TV show "THIS IS US".

See photos below!

THE CAKE is directed by D. Terry Williams and stars Zoe Vonder Haar, Steve Isom, Molly Spiroff & Tia Pinson and runs Feb. 7-23. Call 343-2727 or visit farmersalleytheatre.com for tickets to this delicious dramedy!

Photo Credit: Kat Mumma

Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre
Judy Sarkozy , D. Terry Williams, Tia Pinson, Zoe Vonder Haar, Molly Spiroff

Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre
Zoe Vonder Haar

Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre
Zoe Vonder Haar

Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre
Zoe Vonder Haar, Steve Isom

Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes At The Photo Shoot For THE CAKE At Farmers Alley Theatre
Tia Pinson, Zoe Vonder Haar, Molly Spiroff




Related Articles View More Detroit Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • NZ Arts Market Creating Significant International And Local Touring Opportunities For Aotearoa's Finest Performing Artists
  • Matt Harvey Brings JUST FOR FUNNY to Wellington Fringe 2020
  • Matt Harvey Brings I GOT BIT BY A MONKEY ONCE to Wellington Fringe 2020
  • Summer Heat Rises With Arrival Of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE