North Farmington High School Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

North Farmington High School Theatre Boosters presents The Drowsy Chaperone.

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce.

Music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert, Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

Director Jason DeBandt had this to say about the show. "Combining the comedic timing from their fall production The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 with their vocal chops from our studio production of Into The Woods, our 3rd theatrical production this school year at NFHS sees our Raiders of the Performing Arts adding layers of excitement & entertainment with the stellar 20's choreography in The Drowsy Chaperone. This hilarious send up of the Jazz-era golden age musical reminds us of how important theater is as a vehicle for not only entertainment, but for helping us develop a richer experience of life as we grow through both the struggles & the humorous experiences as we "struggle along" & find out what it means to truly live.

The Drowsy Chaperone runs March 19-21. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 pm, and Saturday 2:00 pm and at 7:00 pm. Shows will take place at North Farmington High School Auditorium, located at 32900 West 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334.

Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/36791

Featuring:

Man in Chair/Narrator Jackson Joswiak, Senior

Janet van de Graaf Maryanna Lauter, Junior

Mrs. Tottendale Madilyn LaJoice, Junior

Underling Braden Baker, Sophomore

Drowsy Chaperone Fiona Godfrey, Senior

Robert Martin Nathan Rakolta, Freshman

Gangster #1 Therese Diakovasiliou, Senior

Gangster #2 Jess Berg, Senior

George Om Ray, Freshman

Adolpho Jalen Morgan, Junior

Fedzieg Benjamin Rakolta, Junior

Kitty Hannah Weinraub, Junior

Trix Madison Loving, Senior

Superintendent Emily Treger, Senior

Ensemble

Gibson Diemert, Sophomore

Ruby Kantz, Freshman

Estella Licari, Freshman

Allison Mayo-Moyle, Junior

Leah McFadden, Sophomore

Ellie Mosher, Freshman

Corrine Scarbrough, Junior





