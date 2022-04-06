Norm Lewis To Perform At The Historic Garden Theatre

On April 23, 2022, Cabaret 313 is inviting Broadway, movie and television actor Norm Lewis to Detroit to perform at the Garden Theater (3929 Woodward Ave, Detroit, Mich. 48201). Lewis will perform two shows, one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8:45 p.m.

Lewis is an Emmy Award, Tony Award and SAG Award nominee, who made history as the first African American Phantom on Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera." He received a Tony Award nomination for his role in "Gershwin's Porgy and Bess" and was also seen as Caiaphas in the award-winning NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

This will be Lewis' second time performing with Cabaret 313. In 2014, he made his Detroit debut at the Marlene Boll Theatre at the Downtown YMCA. He was originally slotted to return in 2020 but his performance was postponed due to the rise of COVID-19.

"Audiences were completely charmed by Norm's performance in 2014," said Sabrina Rosneck, Cabaret 313 executive director. "He brings an unmatched level of charisma, professionalism and authenticity to the stage. We are excited to bring him back to Cabaret 313 after eight years."

The performance will take place at the historic Garden Theater in midtown. The Garden Theater was designed by Charles Howard Crane, who is also known for designing the Fox Theater. Built in 1912, the theater originally showed films and got its name because of the faux flowers and greenery to give it that outdoor feel. Later it began hosting live performances and burlesque shows.

The venue includes vintage chandeliers, skylights exposed brick and a laser cut art wall designed by a local Detroit artist.

"The Garden Theater is a stunning venue is a rich, significant history here in Detroit. I think our patrons will enjoy all this theater has to offer. It's a terrific space to enjoy an intimate, entertaining cabaret show," Rosneck said.

Audiences will be socially distanced and seated safely apart at tables. Masks will be required to be worn for the duration of the performance. Upon entry, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 that was test taken within 72 hours of the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

A cash bar and complimentary valet parking will be available.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://cabaret313.org/performances/an-evening-with-norm-lewis/

This performance is sponsored by Nicole & Stephen Eisenberg.

Tickets

$200 | Front & Center Seating

$60 | General Seating

$25 | Age 40 & Younger

To purchase tickets, visit cabaret313.org or call 313-405-5061.

About Cabaret 313

Cabaret 313 was established in 2013 with the vision of bringing premiere cabaret performances to metro-Detroit. It creates opportunities for audiences to sit up close and share intimate evenings with acclaimed performers. Stripping away the tropes of a large-scale production, Cabaret 313 provides an atmosphere for both audiences and performers to enjoy an evening dedicated to songs and storytelling. As part of its mission, Cabaret 313 also fosters the growth of the art form through a series of masterclasses in partnership with the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, allowing youth ages 8-18 to learn first-hand from veteran performers.