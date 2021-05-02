Michigan Opera Theatre Postpones CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA Performance

Michigan Opera Theatre has announced the postponement of their upcoming performance of Cavalleria Rusticana.

The production was supposed to be performed at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on May 15, 2021 but it was postponed to June 12, 2021, to allow for more favorable weather conditions.

In addition to Detroit Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jader Bignami conducting the MOT orchestra and MOT's Associate Artistic Director Christine Goerke, this concert will feature Brian Jagde, internationally acclaimed for his portrayal of Turridu; Alfred Walker, a regular at the Metropolitan Opera, in the role of Alfio; Ronnita Miller and Mamma Lucia; and Catherine Martin, recently seen as Waltruate in TWILIGHT: GODS, as Lola.

Safety measures and social distancing precautions have already been set in place by the Michigan Opera Theatre and 313 Presents staff for the event. They will continue to operate with the audience's safety as their top priority.

Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new date. Ticketholders may also request a refund until May 28 through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 313-471-7443.