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MSU's Carmen Bradford will perform with The Count Basie Orchestra for one night only at Wharton Center on Tuesday, January 12, 2027.

In the history of jazz music, there is only one band leader that has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, for over 40 years after his passing. Pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie was and still is an American institution that personifies the grandeur and excellence of Jazz.

The Count Basie Orchestra, today directed by Scotty Barnhart, has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once, won 18 Grammy Awards, performed for Kings, Queens, and other world Royalty, appeared in several movies, television shows, at every major jazz festival and major concert hall in the world. The most recent honors are a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Large Jazz Ensemble for “Basie Rocks” and a 2024 Grammy Win for Best Large Jazz Ensemble for “Basie Swings the Blues.” Their critically acclaimed release in 2015 of “A Very Swingin' Basie Christmas!” is the very first holiday album in the 80-year history of the orchestra. Released on Concord Music, it went to #1 on the jazz charts and sold out on Amazon. Special guests included vocalists Johnny Mathis, our own Carmen Bradford, and pianist Ellis Marsalis.

The Orchestra is joined in this performance by MSU's own Carmen Bradford, 2019 Grammy Award winner and faculty member with MSU Vocal Jazz Studies. Ms. Bradford was discovered and hired by Count Basie himself and was the featured vocalist for many years. An audience favorite, she joins the ensemble in this special performance for a night of electrifying rhythms and unstoppable swing.

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 3 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 5% 4 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rose Above Theatre 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 4 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Flint Community Players 3% 5 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 7% 2 Birmingham Village Players 7% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Tipping Point Theatre 5% 5 Fenton Village Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 5% 2 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 5% 3 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 4 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3% 5 Addison Miller - FOOTLOOSE Boardwalk Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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