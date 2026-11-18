"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Listen: Matt Copley Releases ACT II (BROADWAY DOES PUNK) Album
The album features tracks from Hamilton, SIX, Hadestown, Mamma Mia!, Epic: The Musical, and more.
Michigan-based recording artist, performer, and creator Matt Copley has released Act II (Broadway Does Punk), out everywhere now. Tickets for the Broadway Does Punk Tour are on sale now.
Act II (Broadway Does Punk) finds Copley continuing to reimagine the world of musical theatre through the lens of punk and alternative rock, transforming beloved songs from some of Broadway’s biggest hits and beyond into bold, high-energy anthems. Spanning fan favorites from Hamilton, SIX, Hadestown, Mamma Mia!, and Epic: The Musical, alongside selections from Hazbin Hotel, Paddington, and K-Pop Demon Hunters, the album brings together an eclectic mix of theatrical storytelling and genre-bending reinterpretations. The album features a guest appearance from Blake Roman (the voice of Hazbin Hotel’s Angel Dust) on focus track “Losin’ Streak." Last week, Copley treated fans to a preview of what they can expect from the upcoming record with “Burn” - watch the music video now!
Tracklist
All You Wanna Do (SIX)
Burn (Hamilton)
Wouldn’t You Like (Epic The Musical)
Pretty Little Dead Things (Paddington)
Losin’ Streak feat. Blake Roman (Hazbin Hotel)
Gimme Gimme Gimme (Mamma Mia)
Epic II (Hadestown)
What It Sounds Like (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
The upcoming Broadway Does Punk tour sees Copley bringing the album to life on a US run, kicking off in Rutherford, NJ on January 21st and hitting cities including Boston, Chicago, and Detroit before concluding in Nashville on February 7th.
Broadway Does Punk - Live Dates
January 21 - Rutherford, NJ at Williams Center
January 22 - Boston, MA at Citizen’s House of Blues
January 23 - Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
January 24 - Pittsburgh, PA at Roxian
January 27 - Indianapolis, IN at Deluxe
January 28 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
January 29 - Chicago, IL at The Vic
January 30 - Detroit, MI at St. Andrew’s Music Hall
January 31 - Washington, DC at The Fillmore
February 3 - Atlanta, GA at Masquerade (Heaven)
February 4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live
February 5 - Orlando, FL at House of Blues Orlando
February 7 - Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Photo Credit: Kid Leo | Download press photo
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