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Michigan-based recording artist, performer, and creator Matt Copley has released Act II (Broadway Does Punk), out everywhere now. Tickets for the Broadway Does Punk Tour are on sale now.

Act II (Broadway Does Punk) finds Copley continuing to reimagine the world of musical theatre through the lens of punk and alternative rock, transforming beloved songs from some of Broadway’s biggest hits and beyond into bold, high-energy anthems. Spanning fan favorites from Hamilton, SIX, Hadestown, Mamma Mia!, and Epic: The Musical, alongside selections from Hazbin Hotel, Paddington, and K-Pop Demon Hunters, the album brings together an eclectic mix of theatrical storytelling and genre-bending reinterpretations. The album features a guest appearance from Blake Roman (the voice of Hazbin Hotel’s Angel Dust) on focus track “Losin’ Streak." Last week, Copley treated fans to a preview of what they can expect from the upcoming record with “Burn” - watch the music video now!

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Tracklist

All You Wanna Do (SIX)

Burn (Hamilton)

Wouldn’t You Like (Epic The Musical)

Pretty Little Dead Things (Paddington)

Losin’ Streak feat. Blake Roman (Hazbin Hotel)

Gimme Gimme Gimme (Mamma Mia)

Epic II (Hadestown)

What It Sounds Like (K-Pop Demon Hunters)



The upcoming Broadway Does Punk tour sees Copley bringing the album to life on a US run, kicking off in Rutherford, NJ on January 21st and hitting cities including Boston, Chicago, and Detroit before concluding in Nashville on February 7th.

Broadway Does Punk - Live Dates

January 21 - Rutherford, NJ at Williams Center

January 22 - Boston, MA at Citizen’s House of Blues

January 23 - Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

January 24 - Pittsburgh, PA at Roxian

January 27 - Indianapolis, IN at Deluxe

January 28 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

January 29 - Chicago, IL at The Vic

January 30 - Detroit, MI at St. Andrew’s Music Hall

January 31 - Washington, DC at The Fillmore

February 3 - Atlanta, GA at Masquerade (Heaven)

February 4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live

February 5 - Orlando, FL at House of Blues Orlando

February 7 - Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville



Photo Credit: Kid Leo | Download press photo

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Town & Country Players 12% 2 LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 10% 3 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 10% 4 RENT The Ghostlight Players 10% 5 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 12% 2 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 11% 3 IT'S ONLY A PLAY Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 5% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 21% 2 DCP Theatre 14% 3 Newtown Arts Company 8% 4 Rebel Stages 7% 5 The Ghostlight Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 10% 2 Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 8% 3 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 7% 4 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 7% 5 Rebekah Bullock - RENT Town & Country Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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