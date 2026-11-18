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The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale will present its newest holiday parody, MAMMA DEAREST: HERE WE JOAN AGAIN!, by Blake Fountain, playing December 4-21, 2026. The production follows past Christmas hits including Have Yourself a Misery Little Christmas, A Very Golden Girls Christmas, Jingle Babs, The E(X-Mas)ist and Steel Poinsettias.

In the musical, Christina Crawford is ready to celebrate Christmas with her movie star mom Joan. But something is nagging at her and preventing her from getting into the holiday spirit. She can't help but wonder who her real mother is. Through a series of hilarious events, she discovers three possibilities: Judy Garland, Bette Davis, and Eartha Kitt. Unbeknownst to her mother, she invites all three of them over for a cup of Christmas cheer and some old-fashioned sleuthing, all set to an Abba-esque soundscape.

Cast and Creative Team

A mash-up of Mommie Dearest and Mamma Mia!, MAMMA DEAREST: HERE WE JOAN AGAIN! features Joe Bailey and Brandy Joe Plambeck as Joan and Christina Crawford, Richard Payton as Judy Garland, Melissa Beckwith as Bette Davis, Miles Bond as Eartha Kitt, Dyan Bailey as Liza Minnelli, Harry Totten as Fernando, Joey Taylor as Chiquitita, and Liz Schultz as Cher.

Of the original Atlanta production last year, ArtsATL said: 'For those willing and able to turn their brains off for an hour or two, it's a grand old time.'

The production team is rounded out by Gretchen Schock (director), Kat Sturges (stage management), Abby Gearhart (set design), Katy Shoetzow (choreography), Brandy Joe Plambeck (lighting and sound design) and Vince Kelley (costume design).

Event Details

Tickets for MAMMA DEAREST: HERE WE JOAN AGAIN! are $35 for performances Fridays-Sundays, and $25 for the Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald continues to be cashless and credit cards will be accepted at the door.

Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 7:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

About The Ringwald

The Ringwald opened 17 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include Equus, The Cider House Rules, Somewhere, The Inheritance, Misery, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Photo Credit: Mamma Dearest: Here We



Photo Credit: Mamma Dearest: Here We

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 3 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 5% 4 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rose Above Theatre 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 4 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 7% 2 Birmingham Village Players 7% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Tipping Point Theatre 5% 5 Fenton Village Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 6% 2 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 5% 3 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 4 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3% 5 Addison Miller - FOOTLOOSE Boardwalk Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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