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As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House, The Empire State Building, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well, with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. Their single, “Hallelujah,” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. The quintet reached milestone after milestone with 2021’s Evergreen and 2022’s Holidays Around The World, with each album and accompanying tour setting new records for Pentatonix. In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before closing out the year with a North American Christmas Tour in support of their holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. In 2024, Pentatonix starred in the #1 Netflix holiday romcom, Meet Me Next Christmas. Their new album, Christmas in the City, is out now via Republic Records, debuting at #6 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart to become their 11th consecutive Top 10 album, maintaining a perfect track record of Top 10 debuts. The album features their reimagined “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” with Frank Sinatra, which became the group’s first #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, spending two weeks at #1 and marking Sinatra’s first #1 on the chart since 1967, as well as the first posthumous artist to top the chart in the 21st century.

This year’s tour celebrates not only the holidays but also the release of the deluxe edition of Pentatonix’s 2025 album Christmas In The City. Inspired by the magic of Christmastime in New York, Christmas In The City was the group’s eighth Christmas album and subtly expanded their sound with a jazzy, warm holiday spirit coursing through both Yuletide standards and new originals. The deluxe edition features the original 16-track album with 10 new songs, 2 covers, 7 live recordings, and a new single, “Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Sharing her excitement about the new single, Kirstin Maldonado says, “'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again' was a fun one to create! We love this iconic mashup, and it fits perfectly into our homage to the classic Christmas tunes of Hollywood's Golden Age and the timeless jazz era on this album. We hope everyone enjoys this beautiful arrangement! ”

On this year’s tour, Pentatonix will partner with the music education non-profit Save The Music. As a cause near and dear to the group’s heart due to its connection with preserving music education in schools, fans will have the opportunity to make a charitable donation to the organization during the ticket purchase process on select shows. Learn more at savethemusic.org.

Connect with Pentatonix for touring info at https://www.home.ptxofficial.com, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ptxofficial/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Pentatonix, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@PTXofficial.

For more information on upcoming shows at Van Andel Arena, follow their social media: on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/vanandelarenagr/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VanAndelArena/, on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtXslNd3wBRAR1s6XS72G6Q?view_as=subscriber, on X at https://x.com/VanAndelArena, and online at https://www.vanandelarena.com.

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 3 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 5% 4 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rose Above Theatre 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 4 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 7% 2 Birmingham Village Players 7% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Tipping Point Theatre 5% 5 Fenton Village Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 6% 2 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 5% 3 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 4 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4% 5 Addison Miller - FOOTLOOSE Boardwalk Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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