Mandy Patinkin In Concert And More On Sale Next Week At Broadway In Detroit

Broadway In Detroit announced today that tickets will go on sale Sunday, October 13 for three new Broadway hits!

Coming to Detroit's Fisher Theatre will be Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David On the Piano, on February 6, 2020, along with A Bronx Tale, January 21 - February 2, 2020. And the Detroit Opera House will host Jesus Christ Superstar, February 4 - 9. 2020. Please note that all show dates may be subject to change.

Tickets for Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David On the Piano, start at $55. Tickets for A Bronx Tale start at $39 and tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar start at $34.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Sunday, October 13 and can be purchased online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling 800-982-2787, and at the Fisher Theatre box office.

A limited number of premium seats for all shows will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre box office. For group sales information please call 313-871-1132 or email Groups@BroadwayInDetroit.com. For information about open captioned and audio described performances please call phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

For information about each show as well as its performance schedule, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com. Performance schedule, tickets prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Patrons who sign up for Broadway In Detroit email alerts will be notified about exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public. Sign up at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.





