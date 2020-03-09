LEADING LADIES Opens At St. Dunstan's Theatre, March 20

St. Dunstan's Theatre presents the Ken Ludwig comedy, Leading Ladies, March 20 - April 5.

In this hilarious farce, two Shakespearean actors, Leo Clark and Jack Gable, are so down on their luck that they find themselves performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady's vivacious niece, Meg, who's engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there's a wide world out there, but it's not until she meets "Maxine and Stephanie" that she finally gets a taste of it.

This production is directed by Deb Dworkin (Berkley), with Eric Franz (Ferndale) and Sarah Kwas (Berkley) assistant directing. The talented cast has a close tie to the original 2004 production directed by Ken Ludwig. The character of Meg was played by Erin Dilly, and in the St. Dunstan's production you will find her big brother Jason Dilly (Franklin) playing the part of Leo. Erin is an established Broadway actress and is currently understudying for Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite on Broadway. The rest of the St. Dunstan's cast is rounded out with Andrew Catterall (Rochester Hills) as Jack, Molly Dorset (Birmingham) as Meg, Brittany Lauren (Warren) as Audrey, Tom Pagano (Clinton Township) as Duncan, Tom Arwady (Harrison Twp) as Doc, Eileen White (Warren) as Florence, and Wyatt Setty (Clinton Township) as Butch.

This show has a lot of talent working behind the scenes with Jake Zinke and Manda Walters serving as Producers, Linda Watson and Kathy Shapero as costume designers, Pam Richards heading up properties, Justin Figot as sound engineer, Noah Graham as lighting designer, and Anthony Marsalese consulting on hair and makeup. The incredible set, which called for a two-story floor plan, was designed by Kevin Beam and brilliantly constructed by Alan Canning and Chris Steinmayer.

To order tickets, or for more information - including details on parking, and seating - visit www.StDunstansTheatre.com or call 1-844-DUNSTAN (1-844-386-7826).





