Kickshaw Theatre Presents David Sedaris's THE SANTALAND DIARIES

Kickshaw Theatre presents The Santaland Diaries by David Sedaris, adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello, December 13-22, 2019, at Bobcat Bonnie's in Ypsilanti.

Yianni Papadimos stars as a down-on-his luck wannabe actor whose new job is working as a reluctant, but relentlessly cheerful department store elf for the holiday season. Newly christened "Crumpet," our clever anti-hero shares his observations of the mayhem in front of and behind the scenes during one chaotic December. Based on the beloved humorous and autobiographical essays by satirist David Sedaris, The Santaland Diaries is a wry and witty look at the combination of retail hell and theatrical spectacle that is the holiday season.

"Get ready for cocktails, gut-busting laughs, and Christmas cheer!" says Kickshaw founder and artistic director, Lynn Lammers. Audience members are invited to check out the new Bobcat Bonnie's restaurant and event space (formerly Bona Sera). A cash bar will be open for patrons 21 and over, one hour before curtain.

The production is supported in part by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Lammers directs, with lighting design by Rita Girardi. Paige Conway* stage manages. Conway and Papadimos are members of Actors' Equity Association, the labor union representing professional actors and stage managers.

The Santaland Diaries runs December 13 through 22, 2019, with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, at Bobcat Bonnie's , 200 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Tickets are $15-$30 for general admission. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50 each, which include reserved seats hand-picked by the director, no wait at entry, and a free drink from the bar. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounts.

Tickets are available online at www.kickshawtheatre.org and a2tix.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door with cash or credit card (pending availability).





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You