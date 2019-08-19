Kickshaw Theatre Announces Lineup For Season Five

Kickshaw Theatre, Ann Arbor's pop-up professional theatre, will stage three full productions for their 2019-20 season, their 5th since the company's founding in 2015. In addition, Kickshaw will present three one-night-only events with special performances and opportunities to support the non-profit theatre. Of the expanded season, Artistic Director Lynn Lammers says, "In our fifth season, we're ready to make you laugh while continuing to take artistic risks. This slate of shows will delight you as well as leave you with plenty to mull over at the bar afterwards. I couldn't be more excited to bring smart, surprising theatre to the Ann Arbor area."

The Gala

Fundraising event

September 13, 2019

Saganworks, 303 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104



Featuring interactive cocktail mixing stations and a silent auction of rare delights, this fundraiser celebrates the opening of Kickshaw's 5th season. Cocktail attire. 21 and over, please.

Passion & Perseverance

One-night-only musical cabaret

November 8, 2019

Gladwin Barn, 4105 W. Liberty, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

This one-night-only event features musical theater favorites performed by local vocalists.



The Santaland Diaries

by David Sedaris

adapted by Joe Mantello

directed by Lynn Lammers

December 13-22, 2019

Bona Sera Underground, 200 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Cash bar. 21 and over, please.



When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is at Macy's department store -- working in Santaland for the holiday season, as a reluctant, but relentlessly cheerful, elf. Newly christened "Crumpet", our clever anti-hero shares his observations of the mayhem in front of and behind the scenes during one chaotic December. Based on his beloved humorous and autobiographical essays, David Sedaris' The Santaland Diaries is a wry and witty look at the combination of retail hell and theatrical spectacle that is the holiday season, a sharp, narrowly observed dark comedy.

Featuring Yianni Papadimos*.



Lungs

by Duncan MacMillan

directed by Paige Conway

February 27-March 15, 2020

trustArt Studios, 7885 Jackson Rd., Suite 1, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas-the seas themselves aren't very calm-and one couple is thinking about having a child. This smart and funny drama follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.

Featuring Claire Joliffe and Nick Yocum*.

A Night of Rare Delights

One-night-only theatrical performances

May 1, 2020

Gladwin Barn, 4105 W. Liberty, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Mix and mingle with artists and Board Members for short performances and conversation about the art of Kickshaw.

The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence

by Madeleine George

directed by Sara Lipinski-Chambers

July 9-26, 2020

Eastern Michigan University Blackbox Theatre

Quirk Hall, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Watson: trusty sidekick to Sherlock Holmes; loyal engineer who built Bell's first telephone; unstoppable super-computer that became reigning Jeopardy! champ; amiable techno-dweeb who, in the present day, is just looking for love. These four constant companions become one in this brilliantly witty, time-jumping, loving tribute (and cautionary tale) dedicated to the people-and machines-upon which we all depend.

Featuring Kate Umstatter, Dave Davies, and Aral Gribble*.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

Performance schedules for each production are below. Ticket prices range from $15-$30, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $50 at each performance. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounts.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning September 9, 2019, online at www.kickshawtheatre.org, through A2tix.com, and at the door with cash or credit card.





