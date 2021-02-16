Interlochen Online Announces Spring 2021 Programs and Master Class Saturday Series

Following the success of its summer and fall virtual arts education programs, Interlochen Center for the Arts has announced the lineup of spring 2021 offerings for Interlochen Online.

Four-week virtual programs for students in grades 2-12 will run April 5 through May 1 in music, visual arts, creative writing, filmmaking, theatre, and interdisciplinary arts. Students will engage with world-class instructors and one another in real time using Zoom technology, and access program materials through the Canvas Learning Management System.

Most programs include weekly private lessons, a final showcase that parents can attend, and access to Interlochen Online's new Master Class Saturday Series, which will feature live virtual teaching sessions with young artists in grades 8-12 led by world-class faculty. (Students ages 13-18 can apply to perform in this series.)

"It's been tremendously exciting to see young artists hone their skills, build their confidence, and bond with peers through Interlochen Online," said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "We're thrilled to bring the Interlochen experience to even more students through additional virtual courses and our new Saturday Master Class Series."

The deadline to register for Interlochen Online's four-week programs is March 31, with early-bird pricing available through March 5, 2021. To learn more and register, visit interlochen.org/online.