Grand Rapids Symphony Releases New CD With Marcelo Lehninger

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced the release of a new CD of the orchestra's performances. Featuring music by Richard Strauss and Villa-Lobos, all the music was performed and recorded with live audiences at DeVos Performance Hall featuring the Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger.

"This album marks my first commercial recording with the Grand Rapids Symphony," said Lehninger. "The idea behind the program was to celebrate my Brazilian and German heritages, allowing the listener to experience the orchestra performing these two very contrasting styles. All the pieces were recorded during live performances from different concerts."

Patrons can purchase a CD by visiting the Grand Rapids Symphony's website, GRsymphony.org, or download a digital copy from Tonsehen.com.

This recording was made possible by the generosity of Margaret Coleman. Maestro Lehninger recently met with Ms. Coleman, to thank her for her tremendous support of the project and presented her with an autographed copy of the recording. Coleman said, "I am very excited to know that this new "calling card" will help showcase the exceptional quality and depth of our beloved Grand Rapids Symphony under the direction of Maestro Lehninger."