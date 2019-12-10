Gordon Lightfoot Announced At Miller Auditorium! Tickets On Sale This Thursday

Legendary singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot will perform live in concert at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Miller Auditorium performance go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. At that time, tickets can be purchased at the Miller Auditorium ticket office in person, by phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858 or online at MillerAuditorium.com. Additional fees may apply. Concert schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as "Early Morning Rain," "If You Could Read My Mind," "Carefree Highway," "Sundown," "(That's What You Get) For Lovin' Me," "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Canadian Railroad Trilogy," "Ribbon Of Darkness," "Beautiful," "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Rainy Day People" to name a few.

But this year is special for the legendary artist who has announced plans for a cross-country USA tour entitled " Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On." The tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot's own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person.

ABOUT Gordon Lightfoot Gordon Lightfoot has recorded 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations. His songs have been aired regularly for 50 years, earning him Radio Singles Chart Positions in North America achieved by few others. Lightfoot's radio hits in the USA have earned Five #1s, Five Top 10s and 13 Top 40 hits. In Canada he has earned Sixteen #1s, 18 Top 10s and 21 Top 40 hits.

In his native Canada, Lightfoot has been decorated with the highest honors bestowed to a civilian including the Governor's General Award and the Companion to the Order of Canada honor of merit. He has also won 17 Juno Awards - Canada's equivalent to the Grammy Awards. Gordon is a member of Canada's Walk of Fame and The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2007, Canada Post honored him by issuing an official Gordon Lightfoot postage stamp. Lightfoot is also in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Gordon Lightfoot is an indelible part of the Canadian national spirit and regarded as perhaps the most prolific and greatest Canadian singer-songwriter of all time.

New MusicIt was 2004 when music icon Gordon Lightfoot last delivered a new song to fans, but on November 18, 2016 the song "Plans Of My Own" was released worldwide. The song, recorded in 2001, is a sentimental story about moving on to new things. It was recorded solo, featuring Lightfoot's signature voice and classic fingerpicking style on 12-string acoustic guitar. It's classic Lightfoot, with an addictive melody. In addition to the release of "Plans of My Own," Warner Music Group will re-release a limited edition of the 1976 super-classic album Summertime Dream on 180-gram vinyl.

2017 marked the 50th Anniversary for the release of Lightfoot's classic album The Way I Feel. This iconic album contained many remarkable songs including the immortals: "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Canadian Railroad Trilogy."

Take a walk down memory lane as Gordon Lightfoot performs all his hits at Miller Auditorium on May 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Miller Ticket Office, by phone at (269) 387-2300 and online at MillerAuditorium.com. Groups of ten or more can call (269) 387-2312 for special discounts. Part of the Marana Group Spotlight Series, Gordon Lightfoot is welcomed by Pepsi.





