Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Get $10 Off Tickets to GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

pixeltracker

Performances run from December 8-12 only.

Dec. 7, 2021  

Get $10 Off Tickets to GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Give 'Em Hell, Harry runs at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, MI from December 8-12 only.

The production is now running a special offer for $10 off tickets with the code PRESIDENT33 at checkout. For tickets and more information, visit https://theencoretheatre.org/2021-22-full-season/.

When Harry Truman was unexpectedly thrust into the U.S. Presidency in 1945, he was ridiculed by both the press and the public as "the little man from Missouri". Seven years later when he left office, he was hailed the world over as one of the great leaders of the 20th Century.

Now actor and former US Congressman Fred Grandy, well known from his years as Gopher on The Love Boat, offers a virtuoso turn as our 33rd President in a new production of Give Em Hell, Harry.

The one-man show tells the inspirational story of the feisty mule trader's son who rose from obscurity to successfully guide our country through one of the most turbulent periods in American history. Using Truman's own words, Samuel Gallu's play reminds us that the gentle wit and plain-spoken wisdom of Harry Truman is even more relevant and engaging today than when it premiered in 1975.

The production is directed by Broadway's Hunter Foster.


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Waitress Lapel Pin
Waitress Lapel Pin
Beetlejuice Showtime Logo Hat
Beetlejuice Showtime Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • Katharine McPhee Will Join David Foster at the Times-Union Center Next Month
  • Tickets On Sale Now For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Times-Union Center
  • VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour
  • Manheim Steamroller, the Best-Selling Christmas Artist Of All Time, Brings Record-Setting Tour Is Coming To Jacksonville!