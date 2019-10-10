GR Symphony Offers 'Before It Snows' Ticket Sale

Fall is upon us, and winter won't be far behind. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and get tickets to four of the Grand Rapids Symphony's most popular shows at up to half-off through our Before it Snows Sale!

Now through October 31, you can save up to 50 percent off on tickets for the Grand Rapids Pops' holiday favorites including Home Alone in Concert or the Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops or the Old National Bank Cirque de Noël.

Enjoy the antics of an 8-year-old troublemaker, accidentally left behind by his family on Christmas vacation, who protects his home from a pair of inept burglars in Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin. Enjoy John Williams' hummable holiday music performed by your Grand Rapids Symphony under Associate Conductor John Varineau on November 12.

Ring in the holiday cheer with heartwarming seasonal favorites including Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride," highlights from "The Nutcracker," and lots of Christmas carols at the Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops . Join Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt plus the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus and Youth Chorus and guest vocalist Capathia Jenkins and the Grand Rapids Symphony in five performances Thursday through Sunday, December 5-8 plus a new, one-hour long, morning matinee on Friday, December 6.

Experience the magic of Christmas, the wonder of Cirque artistry, and the power and beauty of live orchestral music at the Old National Bank Cirque de Noël when Cirque de la Symphonie joins the Grand Rapids Pops on Dec. 19 for its 11th annual performance and 10th holiday appearance in DeVos Hall with Associate Conductor John Varineau.

Be sure to mention the code "SNOW"

By phone - Call (616) 454-9451 ext. 4

In person - GRS Ticket Office at 300 Ottawa NW, Suite 100 (across the street from Calder Plaza)

Online - GRSymphony.org





