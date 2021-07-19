Flint Repertory Theatre Announces 2021â€”2022 Season

The Flint Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes unveiled an exciting line-up of shows for Rep's 2021-2022 Season.

"We remain hopeful that cancelations will not occur. Still, if they do happen, subscribers will have the option to receive a full refund, make a donation to the Flint Repertory Theatre or exchange their tickets for future events. Dates are subject to change depending on where we are with capacity restrictions due to the pandemic. Patrons who purchased a season subscription to the 2020-2021 season that was canceled due to COVID were issued a credit on their account at The Ticket Center. This credit can be used toward any FIM purchase."

After this summer's critically acclaimed FLINT MURAL PLAYS, Flint Rep looks to the future with a season of extraordinary variety.

Lluberes says, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the community back into the theatre. As we reopen our doors, we invite audiences to reignite their imagination and fall in love with theatre all over again. From world premieres to bold new interpretations of theatrical classics, we renew our commitment to creating thought-provoking, entertaining, and daring new work for Flint!"

The Rep season kicks off in the fall with Samuel Beckett's surreal and darkly comic masterpiece HAPPY DAYS, starring Janet Haley. Next up in December is the premiere of a new version of the landmark musical THE FANTASTICKS. With a fresh new rewrite by Tom Jones, in collaboration with director Michael Lluberes, the young lovers at the story's center are re-imagined as two young men.

In the New Year, the Rep dives into the theatrically daring currents of the WRONG RIVER by Josh Wilder, a world-premiere play about an African-American family living in Flint during the water crisis.

Spring brings Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN, starring one of Broadway's most exciting actors, two-time Tony Award nominee Lewis J. Stadlen as Willy Loman.

The annual NEW WORKS FESTIVAL brings cutting-edge playwrights and composers from all over the country to Flint for a week of staged readings of new plays and musicals at the end of April.

The season culminates with THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN by Gordon Leary and Julia Meinwald, a world-premiere musical about the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they capture the nation's imagination while competing for Olympic Gold.

Subscription packages are available July 20 and can be purchased at FlintRep.org or by calling The Ticket Center at 810.237.7333.

FLINT REPERTORY THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON:

HAPPY DAYS

By Samuel Beckett

Directed by Kathryn Walsh

September 8-17, 2021

Absurdist Comedy

Flint Rep associate artist Janet Haley plays Winnie in Samuel Beckett's darkly comic masterpiece Happy Days. Stuck in a mound of earth from the waist down, Winnie's humor and boundless optimism guard her against the harsh glare of the inevitable. Beckett's surreal play is an absurdly funny and unforgettable theatrical event.

THE FANTASTICKS

Written by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

Directed by Michael Lluberes

December 3 - 19, 2021

Reimagined Landmark Musical

Flint Rep reinvents the classic musical. With a fresh new rewrite by book writer and lyricist Tom Jones, collaborating with director Michael Lluberes, the young lovers at the story's center are re-imagined as two young men. The Fantasticks is a funny and beautiful allegory about falling in love and growing up. This is an exciting new interpretation of the longest-running musical in history.

WRONG RIVER

By Josh Wilder

Directed by Jeremiah Davison

February 4 - 20, 2022

World-Premiere Play

As the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, begins to make national headlines, a young couple struggling to make ends meet scrambles to fight for a better future for their daughter-- even if it means losing everything they have. The show was developed in Flint Rep's 2020 New Works Festival.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

by Arthur Miller

Starring Lewis J. Stadlen

Directed by Michael Lluberes

March 25 - April 10, 2022

An American Masterpiece widely considered one of the best plays of the 20th century, Arthur Miller's classic drama chronicles the fate of the tragic hero Willy Loman as he crumbles under the weight of the American Dream. This emotionally gripping American classic about fathers and sons, promise and anguish, loyalty and loss, is as relevant today as ever. Featuring two-time Tony Award nominee Lewis J. Stadlen. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

2022 NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

April 29 - May 1, 2022

Flint Rep's annual New Works Festival is a three-day event presenting staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals. Audience members will get a chance to experience this new work before anyone else and participate in post-show discussions with the playwrights and composers.

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

Book & Lyrics by Gordon Leary

Music by Julia Meinwald

June 3 - 19, 2022

World Premiere Musical

Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Jaycie Phelps, and Kerri Strug made up the first U.S. womenÊ¼s gymnastics team to win Olympic gold in 1996. This world-premiere musical imagines their inner lives as they reach for their young dreams and their faces on the Wheaties box, all leading up to a star-making vault heard Ê¼round the world. The show was developed in Flint Rep's 2019 New Works Festival.