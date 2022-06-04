Farmers Alley Theatre to Stage Production of BRIGHT STAR

From award-winning screenwriter and playwright Steve Martin (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Roxanne) and chart-topping singer-songwriter Edie Brickell comes a world premiere American musical inspired by their Grammy Award-winning collaboration "Love Has Come For You." Bright Star features nearly 20 new songs-Americana with a touch of rock-and tells a beguiling tale that unfolds in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina between 1923 and 1945. Billy Cane, a young soldier just home from World War II, meets Alice Murphy, the brilliant editor of a southern literary journal. Together they discover a powerful secret that alters their lives. This is the regional premiere of this entertaining musical about enduring love, family ties, and the light of forgiveness that shines from a bright star.

"Farmers Alley Theatre is elated to bring Bright Star to the stage after our pandemic pause," says Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch, who also co-stars as Jimmy Ray Dobbs alongside Broadway's Michelle Duffy (Leap of Faith) as Alice Murphy. "With so much anger, stress and frustration enveloping our daily life, Bright Star is like a warm blanket or a home cooked meal, that will fill you with comfort and hope. I know that audiences are just going to fall in love with its music, the story, these characters, and leave the theatre feeling better than when they arrived."

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Inspired by real events, this Drama Desk Award winning musical has delighted audiences and critics across the country ahead of its West Michigan premiere. "Audiences will go home happy" says the Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times wrote, "Bright Star seduces! With alluring music, it has forthright and sentimental appeal as well as plain spoken charm."

The production stars Farmers Alley favorites Michelle Duffy (Next To Normal), Jeremy Koch (The Bridges of Madison County), Jason Koch (The Secret Garden), Sandra Bremer (Gypsy), Christopher Harrod (The Bridges of Madison County) and making their Farmers Alley Theatre debut Natalie Duncan and D. Neil Bremer.

Directed by Kathy Mulay (Camelot) with musical direction by Cole P. Abod (Fun Home) and choreography by Jeremy Blair, this uplifting theatrical journey holds you tightly in its grasp and is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Bright Star runs for three weekends from June 16-July 3. Tickets are $42 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $37 on Thursdays (with the exception of June 16th). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.

Per Farmers Alley Theatre's COVID-19 Safety plan, all of our artists, designers, and staff are fully vaccinated. We require that patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre show proof of vaccination when attending a performance. All patrons must also always wear a mask when inside Farmers Alley Theatre, per CDC recommendations regarding indoor gatherings. Masks may be pulled down in the lobby when attending our bar. All COVID, mask, and safety regulations will be continually monitored and are subject to change due to the advice of health experts and the State of Michigan.

Bright Star is sponsored by First National Bank of Michigan, Southern Michigan Bank and Trust and Jeff K. Ross Financial Services





******************

Farmers Alley Theatre has become one of Michigan's premier arts organizations, known for producing exciting and innovative work of the highest professional quality. Celebrated for its eclectic programming of both contemporary and classic productions, the theatre is the recipient of 18 Wilde Awards - Michigan's equivalent of The Tony Awards for professional theatre in the state.

The theatre survived a tumultuous eighteen months throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but never lost touch with its patrons and fans by pivoting to outdoor and digital programming in partnership with Broadway On Demand, delivering entertaining and innovative content to audiences across the country.

Farmers Alley Theatre joyfully returned to live performances in their downtown Kalamazoo theatre in October of 2021 thanks to the generosity of its patrons, donors, sponsors as well as local and national grants to assist in its recovery.

Farmers Alley Theatre will continue to be passionately dedicated to its mission to create the highest quality professional productions that entertain while inspiring, educating, and communicating with audiences to reflect on the diverse human experience.





Farmers Alley Theatre

The joy of live theatre. Together.

farmersalleytheatre.com