Farmers Alley Theatre to Present MURDER FOR TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION

One of Farmers Alley Theatre's most popular and requested shows is coming back to West Michigan, this time with a festive twist when MURDER FOR TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION premiers November 19th-December 12th. Performed in its original form to standing ovations in sold out houses during the 2016 Gilmore Piano Festival, this updated version, written by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian, is the perfect gift to theatre lovers this holiday season.

Everyone is a suspect in MURDER FOR TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION, a hilarious musical murder where one actor investigates the crime, the other plays all of the suspects, and they both play the piano!

Brandon Lambert stars as Detective Marcus Moscowicz and reprising his role from the 2016 Gilmore Piano Festival is star and co-creator Joe Kinosian as all 10 guests / suspects at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney who has just been killed....fatally. But whodunit? Arthur's scene-stealing wife, Dahlia? Is the prima ballerina, Barette Lewis, the prime suspect? What about that overly-friendly psychiatrist, Dr. Griff? Marcus most solve the case before the candy canes crumble and the killer strikes again!

The New York Times calls MURDER FOR TWO, "INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs."

Under the directing supervision of Kathy Mulay and with fun, new holiday themed material supplied by Kinosian and Blair, this hilarious whodunit is the perfect blend of music, mayhem, murder and mistletoe! Don't miss the return of this killer musical comedy - filled with holiday cheer (and fear)!

Joe Kinosian is the composer and co-bookwriter of Murder For Two, which had its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, receiving the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical and earning Joe a nomination for Best Leading Actor. Since its off-Broadway run, there have been many acclaimed productions of Murder For Two across the country and around the world. Brandon Lambert is an NYC-based songwriter and actor who has been seen in the National Tour of Murder for Two, as well as regional productions of Forever Plaid and The Hound of the Baskervilles.

MURDER FOR TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION will run November 19th thru December 12th at Farmers Alley Theatre. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Farmers Alley Theatre Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or by going online at www.farmersalleytheatre.com. Tickets are $44 Fri/Sat/Sun and $39 on Thursday nights. There is no Senior Rate. Group rates for parties of 12 or more and Season Subscription packages in groups of 6 or 12 admissions are also available.

Farmers Alley Theatre is committed to having a safe and clean space for its employees and patrons. Cleaning efforts have been increased, sanitizing stations are located throughout the theatre, and improvements to their air ventilation system have been made. All of Farmers Alley Theatre's artists, designers and staff will be fully vaccinated and they require that patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre are fully vaccinated when attending a performance. All patrons must also wear a mask at all times when inside Farmers Alley Theatre. If you are sick or feeling ill in any way, please stay home. They will work with you to reschedule your tickets. All COVID, mask and safety regulations will be continually monitored and are subject to change due to the advice of health experts and the State of Michigan.