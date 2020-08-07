Farmers Alley Theatre Presents THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Performances will be held outdoors in parks beginning August 15.

Farmers Alley Theatre, Face Off Theatre Company and The Black Arts and Cultural Center will partner together to present some awesome outdoor Theatre for Young Audiences, with the jammin' musical, Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS.

With music from the legendary catalogue of Bob Marley, and a script by Michael J. Bobbitt based on the book written by Marley's daughter, Cedella Marley, this collaboration is an outdoor event taking place in two Kalamazoo parks. There will be performances at La Crone Park at 4pm & 7pm on Saturday, August 15th and shows at Bronson Park at 4pm & 7pm on both August 22nd and 29th. All of these events are free to the public.

Ziggy's mother tells him to 'breathe easy,' but he's afraid to leave the house. He's too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits and steering clear of that sneaky, hair-snatching Duppy! But with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy's reminded in soothing six-part harmony that "every little thing gonna be all right." Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS shares the legendary reggae artist's message of peace and love with a new generation of songbirds.

Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS will be directed by Face Off Theatre Company's Artistic Director, Marissa Harrington. This tune-filled one-act will be under the music direction of Monica Washington, with choreography by Heather Mitchell. The ensemble cast of six features local actors Michael Davis Arnold, Khadijah Brown, Bri Edgerton, Este'Fan Kizer, Ariel Laws and Rhea Olivaccé. Nate Waller serves as Music Producer and Drummer.

Farmers Alley Theatre and Face Off Theatre Company will be following all local and state health guidelines to keep our actors and audience members safe. Social distancing of six feet will be enforced in the park, and we will be requiring masks for all attendees. There will be appropriate signage and regulations set throughout the park and on the Farmers Alley Theatre website at www.farmersalleytheatre.com for guests to look over before attending the show. The show is free to the public. Farmers Alley Theatre and Face Off Theatre Company will be accepting donations at www.farmersalleytheatre.online/give.

Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS is being produced with the generous help of our local corporate sponsors. Those include First National Bank of Michigan, Kalamazoo Community Foundation, Rose Street Advisors, Jeff K. Ross Financial Services, Fence & Garden and Arborist Services. We have also partnered with Uplift Kalamazoo to help bring local merchants to the event for families to support.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

August 15th at LA CRONE PARK

Shows at 4pm and 7pm

August 22nd at BRONSON PARK

Shows at 4pm and 7pm

August 29th at BRONSON PARK

Shows at 4pm and 7pm

