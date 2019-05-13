Detroit Playwrights' Lab Is Coming To Meadow Brook Theatre

This summer, Meadow Brook Theatre will host an assortment of theatrical works penned by some of the area's most promising playwrights when the Detroit Playwrights' Lab takes the stage for one- and two-act readings.

"We couldn't be more pleased to play a role in helping these authors craft their stories," said Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. "We're happy to support new voices in theatre and introduce them to a broader audience."

The readings will take place on the following Sundays at 3 p.m.:

July 14

July 28

August 11

August 25

All events are free and open to the public. After each reading, the audience is invited to remain for a talk back session with the playwright and cast. Among the works to be read are "Game Play" by Charity Clark-Anderson. This is the award-winning drama that exposes the unraveling of a seemingly ideal family more than a year after the patriarch loses his job as a chemical engineer, laying the groundwork for depression, alcoholism and infidelity to shatter everything that he and his wife have together. "Shomron: A Love Story," is a modern take by Angela G. King on the ancient biblical account of a woman of the streets who must reconcile her faith with the clutches of a damning legacy to build a life with the man of God who falls in love with her. Works by six additional playwrights will be included in the series, including a new work by 2018 Kresge Artist Fellow, Emilio Rodriguez.

Founded by King and Clark-Anderson, the Detroit Playwrights' Lab (The Lab) has become a premier forum for writers with a variety of experience to come together and hear their theatrical works read and critiqued regularly. In addition, playwrights can take advantage of writing exercises, group theater outings and other undertakings offered to help cultivate their development. For the past two summers The Lab has hosted a showcase of works written by its members and performed before packed audiences at the Detroit Repertory Theatre.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving Southeast Michigan for more than 50 years. It is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, call 248-377-3300.





