Dearborn Symphony Orchestra to Present MINI MASTERPIECES FROM AROUND THE WORLD This November

The concert will include pieces from several countries.

Oct. 24, 2021  

The Dearborn Symphony Orchestra will present Mini Masterpieces from Around the World on November 19, 8 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Travel to Italy, France, and even Romania with orchestral masterpieces that include Debussy's Clair de Lune and Petite Suite, Bartok's lively Romanian Folk Dances and Rossini's Cinderella Overture.

Leave the concert hall with new favorites to add to your playlist. Ticket prices are $35, $30, $25, $15 and $10. Service fees will apply. Season tickets and student discounts available through the Symphony office at 313 565-2424.


Order online or call or visit the Theater Box Office at 313 943-2354. Box Office hours are Thursday and Friday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and two hours before performances through intermission.

For tickets, go to http://dearborntheater.com/events/10004459-dearborn-symphony-mini-masterpieces-from-around-the-world


