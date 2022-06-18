Broadway Creative Team And Top High School Students Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Midland Center For The Arts

It's time to get'cha head in the game and bring out your inner Wildcat for the upcoming production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL on the Center's Outdoor Stage, June 23 - 25.

After weeks of intense rehearsals and training by professional teaching artists, and under the direction of Broadway veteran L'ogan J'ones, 20 rising stars in the Great Lakes Region will take the stage performing Disney Channel nostalgic numbers like "Stick to the Status Quo" and "Bop to the Top."

"One of our main objectives with the Rising Stars program is to provide opportunities for young actors to pursue their artistic passions and find a supportive community along the way," said Travis Kendrick, Midland Center's Manager of Produced Theatre and Theatre Education. "The cast and crew have created something incredibly special and entertaining together. Whether High School Musical was a part of your childhood or it is completely new to you, this show and talented group is bound to leave you with a sense of excitement and spirit!"

The creative team is led by Broadway veteran and Director L'ogan J'ones, a University of Michigan graduate who was an original cast member of the Broadway hit The Spongebob Musical and Clueless Off-Broadway. He is joined by Music Director Paul Helm, with regional credits including A Charlie Brown Christmas at First Stage Children's Theater and Murder for Two at the Hippodrome Theatre.

The creative team is rounded out with choreographer Emma Lou DeLaney. Her work was recently seen at ACT of Connecticut's production of Nickel Mines and La Mirada Theatre's The Sound of Music. Other performing credits of DeLaney include Ilse in The Lounge Theatre's Spring Awakening and Ali in Mill Mountain Theatre's Mamma Mia!

"The Rising Stars of our community have created a camaraderie that truly draws you in to their characters and storylines," added Kendrick. "Over the rehearsal process, each member of this production utilized their skills to develop a captivating experience for audiences. From the high-energy dancing to the unique set design, every aspect of the show is meticulously crafted. For those two acts, you will be pulled into the world that is High School Musical."

High School Musical runs from June 23-25, 2022 with performances taking place each night at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage at Midland Center for the Arts. Tickets are available online at midlandcenter.org, at the ticket office, or by calling 989-631-8250.