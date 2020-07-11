Bay Community Theatre Re-Opens With Showings of 'Summer Fun' Movies

The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay, MI is now open with a block of Summer Fun movies for July and August, 2020.

The Summer Fun films are a repertory of successful summer movies:

  • "Jaws" - July 10, 11, 12
  • "E.T." - July 17, 18, 19
  • "Jurassic Park" - July 24, 25, 26
  • "Field of Dreams" - July 31, August 1, 2
  • "School of Rock" - August 7, 8, 9

The Bay Theatre will operate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this summer.

One showing each day: 7:30 pm Friday & Saturday, 4:30pm Sunday.

All seats $3 for Summer Fun movies.

A COVID-19 Plan is in place to help keep customers and staff safe in the theatre.

State and local health guidelines require wearing masks and social distancing. The Bay Community Theatre will adhere to these guidelines.

Seating is limited to fifty people per show. Small group seating (2,3,4) will be available in the theatre on a first come basis (See seating chart)



