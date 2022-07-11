Barn Theatre Presents CINDERELLA This Month

The classic fairytale dreams come true in the Barn Theatre's production of the family friendly delightful musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, playing July 12 through 24.

This fresh and exciting adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 1957 made-for-television musical (which starred Julie Andrews) brings adventure, romance, and a miraculous kingdom to the stage. One splendid night the famously wistful maiden Cinderella (played by 1st Year Apprentice Emily Ling Mei meets her Fairy Godmother (Returning Guest Artist Shinnerrie Jackson) who helps grant her wish to go to the ball! CINDERELLA combines the story's classic elements - glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball - along with some surprising twists. She not only fights for her own dreams but forces the prince (played by Aaron Czarnecki) to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too. Also in the cast are Barn favorites Penelope Alex, as Madame, John Jay Espino as Sebastian, Patrick Hunter as Lord Pinkleton and the entire Barn company. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II, this new revival of CINDERELLA opened on Broadway March 3, 2013, and successfully ran for 2 years.

CINDERELLA is directed by Brendan Ragotzy and choreographed by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Musical Direction by Matthew Shabala. Steven Lee Burright is the Scenic Designer and Karsen Green is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Matt Pierce with Lights designed by Sammy Verdino. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. Jake Ragotzy is Sound Designer. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

Performances for CINDERELLA will run through July 24th Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org.