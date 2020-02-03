BWW Interview: Jonathan Goodwin Brings an Element of Danger to THE ILLUSIONISTS at Wharton Center

Jonathan Goodwin in The Illusionists - Live from Broadway™

Following several worldwide tours and a run on Broadway, The Illusionists - Live From Broadway™ will be making a stop at East Lansing's Wharton Center on February 8th as part of its 2020 North American tour.

Filled with otherworldly stunts and mind-blowing magic tricks, The Illusionists - Live From Broadway™ is a touring magic show that's perfect for all ages. It features talented performers from around the world including: David Williamson, a comedic magician ("The Trickster"); Valentin Azema, a French magician ("The Elusive"); Jonathan Goodwin, a British stunt performer ("The Daredevil"); Chris Cox, a British "mind reader" / magician ("The Mentalist"); and Hyun Joon Kim, a Korean sleight-of-hand artist ("The Manipulator").

BWW Detroit recently had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Goodwin, a.k.a. "The Daredevil". Throughout his career as a stunt performer, Goodwin has done things that no ordinary person could even think of doing. He has been "...hanged, buried alive, hung by his toes from helicopters, burned at the stake, attacked by sharks and bitten by rattlesnakes, dodged arrows and climbed under moving cars".

To take a look at our interview with Goodwin, read on!

BWW Detroit: Can you give readers a brief introduction to yourself and your career?

Jonathan Goodwin: I grew up in Pembrokeshire in Wales and moved to the U.S. in 2007. I have been called "The World's Greatest Theatrical Daredevil".

What do you do in the show?

I'm a stunt performer. I'm basically the odd person out, as what I do isn't a trick. I just bring the danger element to The Illusionists.

How difficult was learning and perfecting your craft?

It's an ongoing process. Training and practice makes up about 95% of my job with the other 5% being the actual performance.

What have you enjoyed the most about being on tour with The Illusionists?

It's fun visiting new cities and meeting the locals. I love to travel and I basically get paid to do it.

How did you get involved in performing?

It's something I have done since I was a little kid. I always loved performing and did a degree in theatre so it was very natural for me to make it my career.

What would you tell someone who knows nothing about The Illusionists to get them to come see the show?

There is nothing like it. We are so used to seeing amazing things on TV or online, but that comes with a dose of skepticism. . .is this fake? When you see the things in the show happen in front of you, you know they are real. That's really special.

Do you have any personal social media accounts that you'd like BWW readers to follow?

Facebook: jonathangoodwinofficial

Instagram: jonathangoodwinofficial

Twitter: @thedaredevil

Tickets for The Illusionists - Live From Broadway™ are on sale now through Wharton Center's official ticketing outlets: online at whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

For more information on The Illusionists - Live From Broadway™, visit https://www.theillusionistslive.com/illusionists. While you're at it, be sure to follow The Illusionists on Twitter at @Illusionists7, on Instagram at @theillusionistslive, and on Facebook at @theillusionistslive.





