BWW Interview: Kate Baldwin Sings All in Her New One-Woman Cabaret Show

The day after she closed in Hello Dolly on Broadway, Kate Baldwin flew to Michigan for a well-earned vacation. With 550 performances for her Tony-nominated portrayal of Irene Molloy behind her, Baldwin was looking forward to relaxing with her family.

"There's nothing better than being in Northern Michigan where you can wear a sweatshirt in the morning and then jump in the lake in the afternoon," says Baldwin whose parents have a summer home in Harbor Springs, which is about 300 miles north of Detroit and two hours away from Interlochen Arts Camp where she also attended.

Following a whirlwind couple of weeks that included walking the red carpet on May 5, as a Lucille Lortel Award nominee for her starring role Off-Broadway in Superhero and taking part in a private industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical Mrs. Doubtfire this week, Baldwin is excited to return to Detroit. She arrives with an arsenal of signature songs and anecdotes that she's woven together for her new one-woman show, "How Did You Get This Number?"

Detroit's Cabaret 313 wraps its sold-out sixth season with Baldwin performing two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. this Saturday, May 18, at the Marlene Boll Theatre, located inside the Boll Family YMCA, in downtown Detroit. Broadway lovers can expect a fabulous, nostalgic and entertaining evening of Baldwin's songs from her starring turns in Hello Dolly, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish, Giant and many others.

"The reason that I titled this concert 'How Did You Get This Number?' is that these are songs that I belong to--that I was able to introduce to the audience--whether it was through a new work, special arrangement or Broadway revival. It's a great mix of songs that will be very familiar to musical theatre fans, plus there will be new songs too," says Baldwin.

Baldwin first premiered "How Did You Get This Number" at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City (NYC) in October of 2018 right before starting rehearsals for the new Tom Kitt-John Logan world-premiere musical Superhero, which opened in January and ran through March 31, 2019 at the Second Stage Theater in NYC.

"I have found that people want to hear songs that they know and love but also enjoy that I put my own personal twist on them," adds Baldwin.

Baldwin last performed in Detroit seven years ago as a headliner with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and, in 2006, she and her husband, Graham Rowat, were in White Christmas together at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

"We lived in Royal Oak during that run and we'd drive to the Fox downtown every day," Baldwin says. "I am thrilled to be coming back to Detroit now to perform my show."

And while her and Rowat's eight-year-old son will attend the 6:30 p.m. show with Baldwin's parents on Saturday, the verdict's not yet out on the cool-factor of his two-time Tony nominee mom.

"He came to see Hello Dolly four times," Baldwin recalls. "He knows he has two actors for parents and, in our house, if you can sing and dance, he doesn't consider it a big deal. He much prefers math, video games and building things. So if you can add big numbers in your head, then you really rate."

___________________________________________________________

Kate Baldwin's How Did You Get This Number? will be performed at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and 8:45 p.m. (doors open at 8:15 p.m.), Saturday, May 18, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway, Detroit. Complimentary refreshments will be available. Tickets are $200 for Front & Center Seating, $125 for Preferred Seating, $60 for General Seating and $25 for attendees age 40 and younger. Dinner Package at the Detroit Athletic Club Penthouse prior to second performance is available. For reservations and ticket purchases go to cabaret313.org or call 313-405-5061.

Connect with Kate Baldwin on Twitter @RealKateBaldwin

Connect with www.Cabaret313,org or@Cabaret313





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories