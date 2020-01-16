BWW Interview: Debbie Landis-Sigler Says FOREVER PLAID at Stagecrafters Has Great Music, Awesome Choreography and a Story to Warm Your Heart

Do you need a little more 1950s aesthetic in your life? From January 17th until February 9th, you can get your fix at Stagecrafters as they put on a brand new production of the 1989 off-Broadway musical, Forever Plaid. Written by Stuart Ross and with music direction and arrangement by James Raitt, Forever Plaid is a beloved musical that takes you on (what Music Theatre International calls) a "goofy, 1950s nostalgia trip."

Here to tell you more about Stagecrafters' upcoming production is Forever Plaid's director, Debbie Landis-Sigler.

BWW Detroit: For an introduction, can you give BWW readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career?

Debbie Landis-Sigler: I've been a member of Stagecrafters since 1984 when I moved to Michigan from Pennsylvania. I have directed over 26 shows and have been on stage many times. I also co-owned a production company that did local dinner theatre for three years.

How would you briefly describe Forever Plaid for someone who is unfamiliar with the show?

Forever Plaid is the story of four friends drawn together by their love of music. The Plaids are killed suddenly while on the way to pick up their new Plaid tuxes, and what we witness is their opportunity to come back to perform one last show.

The story takes place in the 1950s, but their music is not what most people think of for that time. No rock 'n' roll - four men, four-part harmonies representing a softer side of the time.

As you mentioned, Forever Plaid begins with the deaths of the main characters. How does that influence the overall story? In other words, what are these characters aspiring toward throughout the musical if they're dead?

The Plaids are already dead when the story begins. The audience becomes part of their one last chance to do the show they couldn't do while they were alive. The Plaids are searching for success, and by the end of the show we see that success for each of us can be very different.

What was your initial introduction to Forever Plaid, and what made you specifically excited to direct it?

I first saw Forever Plaid when Stagecrafters did it on our 2nd Stage several years ago. I love the story, the music and the walk down memory lane that you experience while directing the show.

What was the most fun part of directing this show? Most rewarding part?

While it's hard to single out what part of the process is the most fun, actually it's the process itself that is the most fun. Watching the project grow from inside your head and heart with the help of so many people is extremely rewarding.

In your opinion, what distinguishes Forever Plaid from other pieces of theatre?

Forever Plaid has great music, awesome choreography and clever banter, but I think it's the story. How awesome would it be if we got that one last chance to come back and accomplish one last thing before we move on? What would you do?

Do you have any favorite songs in the show?

Sorry, I tried. Couldn't pick just one song!

What would you say to someone with no or limited prior knowledge of Forever Plaid to get them to come see this production at Stagecrafters?

They should come and let us entertain them with good music, moves and a story to warm their hearts.

Forever Plaid runs on Stagecrafters' Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak from January 17th until February 9th. For more information and tickets to the show, visit www.stagecrafters.org.

Connect with Stagecrafters on Twitter at @StagecraftersMI, on Instagram at @stagecraftersmi, and on Facebook at facebook.com/StagecraftersMI.





