BROADWAY AT THE BALLPARK Returns For Second Year

Today, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced the return of their collaboration with LMCU Ballpark to bring live theatre to the ballpark in August. Broadway at the Ballpark is scheduled for August 27th and 28th with shows at 7:00 pm each night.

The 2021 event will build on the success of the 2021 concert and will feature world-class entertainment and bigger and better entertainment experiences for all ages. The concert will feature Broadway favorites performed by Civic Theatre actors. This year, the event will also include more musical numbers, greater seating capacity, and an expanded selection of food and beverage, including beer and wine.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth aged 3-15. Children 3 and under are free. Guests will bring their own chairs be seated in the outfield of LMCU Ballpark. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and a special performance from the cast of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre's production of the musical Once will take place from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale July 7th and will be available online and at the LMCU Ballpark box office.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre back to the ballpark this year," said Dan Morrison, VP of Sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "This event will once again provide an opportunity for guests to get an up-close look at our field and will offer amazing entertainment for baseball and theatre fans alike."

Civic Theatre is returning to regular live performance after the pandemic closed their doors for nearly 18 months. As they prepare for their 2020-2021 season in September, they are returning to the ballpark for another outdoor show.

"After what's been a very challenging year, we are so excited to return to LMCU Ballpark again in 2021," said Ben Greene, Director of Marketing and Engagement for Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. "With fewer pandemic restrictions in place, we are planning to make this experience even more enjoyable for our guests this year."

Broadway at the Ballpark was born after both Civic Theatre and the West Michigan Whitecaps were forced to cancel regular programming in 2020 due to the pandemic. The inaugural event was a hit among guests, and both parties agreed it was something the community would love to see again in 2021.

VIP packages will be available for purchase for the event for $150. The packages include a table for up to four guests, early entry, VIP parking, and an all-you-can-eat meal plan in the General RV Campground.

"We are always looking for ways to strengthen our community partnerships and offer unique and fun experiences in West Michigan," Morrison added. "We hope that even more families choose to make Broadway at the Ballpark a part of their summer plans this year."