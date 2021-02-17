Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Presents MOZART WITH JACOB JOYCE

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its spring concert series with Mozart with Jacob Joyce. The performance runs from Saturday February 20 2021 to Wednesday June 30 2021.

This is a virtual concert filmed live at the Michigan Theater.

Programme:

MOZART Divertimento in D major, K. 136

MONTGOMERY Strum

STRAVINSKY Concerto in D

MOZART A Little Night Music

Get tickets at https://tickets.a2so.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent659.html.

Currently serving his second season as the Associate Conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony, Jacob Joyce, age 27, is quickly gaining recognition as a dynamic and innovative presence on the podium. Joyce will appear with the ISO several times in the '19-'20 season, in various classical, education, Happy Hour, and community concerts. In addition, Joyce has made his debut with several American orchestras in '19-'20, including the Detroit, St. Louis, Houston, and Toledo symphonies. For his work in Indianapolis and across the country, Joyce was awarded a Solti Career Assistance Award in 2020.

Joyce previously served as the Conducting Fellow for the Fort Worth Symphony, with whom he collaborates frequently, and has also held positions as the Associate Conductor of the Yale Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Berkeley College Orchestra, Music Director of the Opera Theater of Yale College, and Cover Conductor of the Handel and Haydn Society of Boston. An avid promoter of contemporary music, Joyce has conducted several premieres of orchestral and operatic works. Joyce is also an advocate for bringing classical music to new audiences. He is the host and creator of the podcast Attention to Detail: The Classical Music Listening Guide, which provides people of all backgrounds with basic techniques and strategies for listening to classical music. He also works extensively with educators, music teachers, and orchestra directors, providing career advice and instruction to students across the country.

Joyce studied Orchestral Conducting with Hugh Wolff at the New England Conservatory. He has attended the Tanglewood Music Center and the American Academy of Conducting at Aspen, where he was awarded the Robert Spano Conducting Prize. Joyce was a semifinalist in the LSO Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, and was also a semifinalist in the Solti International Conducting Competition, where he conducted the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Frankfurt Museums-orchester. Joyce graduated from Yale College in 2014, with a B.A. in Music and Economics. He also received a M.M. in Violin Performance from the Yale School of Music in 2015, studying with Syoko Aki.

As a violinist, Joyce has performed with several orchestras nationwide, and was awarded the Broadus Erle Prize for an Outstanding Violinist at the Yale School of Music. He served as the concertmaster of the Yale Symphony Orchestra, and performed regularly with the Boston Philharmonic and the Atlantic Symphony. He has previously attended the Tanglewood Music Center, the Bowdoin International Music Festival, and Encore School for Strings.