ISU Theatre Announces 2020-21 SEASON OF INVITATION

ISU Theatre's 2020-2021 Season will be a season unlike any other, utilizing outdoor and virtual performances due to the health crisis.

ISU Theatre's guiding principles for planning this season are as follows:

The season will provide substantial opportunities and assignments for student performers, designers, and technicians. The season will provide directing, design, and construction opportunities and assignments for ISU Theatre faculty and staff. The health and safety of students, staff, and audiences is paramount. All decisions will be based upon recommendations and guidelines from the University and public health experts. Each production will offer flexibility in how it can be presented (live, live streamed, recorded, zoomed, outside, etc.) to be determined by the individual production teams and in response to changing circumstances. All productions, no matter their format, will engage in a design process with all members of the production team actively involved. While adhering to university guidelines, each production team will have the freedom to collaboratively determine each individual production's presentation format. This season's bottom line will focus on fostering and increasing community capital rather than financial capital. Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Representation, and Anti-Racism will continue to be valued in all season planning decisions.

Check out the full lineup below:

August 21, 22, and 23

By Ruby Rae Spiegel

Directed by Alyson O'Hara

Last spring's postponed student produced production will be performed August 21-23 via Video on Demand. Details here.

September 23-26 Live and Virtual Performances

September 26 - October 2 Streamed Performances

In this time of reflection, reckoning, and transformation, ISU Theatre will provide space and resources for students to harness their voices and make art in response to this moment. This multi-dimensional event will be facilitated by Guest Artist in Residence Tiffany Johnson.

October 23 - November 1 Streamed Performances

Facilitated by Amanda Petefish-SchragWhat does it mean when a massive whale carcass washes up on the shore of a coastal town? Created by members of the ISU Theatre community, this series of short shadow-puppet films reflects on the consequences and complexities of environmental crisis.

Written by Julia Izumi

November 6-7, 2020

Facilitated by Arpita Mukherjee

Courses throughout the ISU Theatre curriculum this fall will study and create projects inspired by this stunningly beautiful contemporary play. This "imagining" will culminate in a Zoom reading of the play and a curated virtual celebration of all the in-class projects. Ms. Izumi will partner with ISU Theatre throughout the process!

December 2020

Facilitated by Tiffany Antone

OUR COMMUNITY CAROL: A Blueprint for a Play will be a collaborative video project. The play will be told by three bored theatre ghosts who imagine a modern-day version of Charles' Dickens' A Christmas Carol taking place in Ames, IA. Their version centers on Tiny, a clever and imaginative student, plus various other Ames residents who, through a little ghostly interference, find themselves coming together as a community.

