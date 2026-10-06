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Adam Ferrara to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Performances will run October 8 - 10.

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Adam Ferrara to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Adam Ferrara the Actor/Comedian/Host will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, October 8; Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10.

For six seasons Adam co-hosted the critically acclaimed BBC sensation, Top Gear US. He proudly played Chief Needles Nelson on the Emmy nominated FX drama Rescue Me. Adam co-starred with Emmy Award winner Edie Falco on Showtime’s hit series Nurse Jackie. He has also co-starred alongside Kevin James in the hit movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Definitely Maybe with Ryan Reynolds.

Adam also starred in the CBS show Why Women Kill with Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and an all star cast. His podcast The Adam Ferrara Podcast is a breakout hit, considered a “must listen” by Hidden Remote. Some of Ferrara’s other TV credits include CBS’s The Good Fight, Criminal Minds, Kevin Can Wait, The King Of Queens, NBC’s Law & Order, along with countless late night show appearances.

Adam is also one of the top touring comedians in country. Over the years he has released five specials and six albums. His new comedy album, It’s Scary in Here, debuted number one on iTunes, while his album Unconditional, was Interrobang’s People’s Choice of Album of the Year.

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