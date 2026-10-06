Adam Ferrara to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

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Adam Ferrara the Actor/Comedian/Host will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, October 8; Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10.

For six seasons Adam co-hosted the critically acclaimed BBC sensation, Top Gear US. He proudly played Chief Needles Nelson on the Emmy nominated FX drama Rescue Me. Adam co-starred with Emmy Award winner Edie Falco on Showtime’s hit series Nurse Jackie. He has also co-starred alongside Kevin James in the hit movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Definitely Maybe with Ryan Reynolds.

Adam also starred in the CBS show Why Women Kill with Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and an all star cast. His podcast The Adam Ferrara Podcast is a breakout hit, considered a “must listen” by Hidden Remote. Some of Ferrara’s other TV credits include CBS’s The Good Fight, Criminal Minds, Kevin Can Wait, The King Of Queens, NBC’s Law & Order, along with countless late night show appearances.

Adam is also one of the top touring comedians in country. Over the years he has released five specials and six albums. His new comedy album, It’s Scary in Here, debuted number one on iTunes, while his album Unconditional, was Interrobang’s People’s Choice of Album of the Year.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 06 Hrs 18 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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