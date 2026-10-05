DOUBT: A PARABLE to Open at Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Doubt: A Parable October 30-November 14 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Matinees on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28 (October 30 is 'Pay what you will night' with a $5 minimum).

The Bronx, 1964. Sister Aloysius, the rigid principal of St. Nicholas School, suspects Father Flynn, the progressive, well-liked parish priest, of inappropriate behavior with a student. She has no proof. Only suspicion. And a certainty that she's right. What follows is an unrelenting reckoning with faith, conviction, and doubt. This riveting work won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play.

About the play, director M. Shane Grant comments, 'We live in divisive times, and often have our beliefs reinforced by the 'bubble' we inhabit. What if the way back to each other is paved not in our certainty that we're right but rather the small cracks in our convictions we so often don't acknowledge? Could we perhaps bridge the gaps between ourselves and find bonds with each other by loosening our grip and reaching out a hand?'

The cast includes Robert Janacek (Father Flynn), Jesica Shepherd (Sister Aloysius), Rachel Hughes (Sister James), Tess Tippets (understudy Sister James), Lisa Ann Collins (Mrs. Muller), Marissa Joy (understudy Mrs. Muller).



Photo Credit: Lynn Fleming

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming