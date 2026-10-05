DOUBT: A PARABLE to Open at Coal Creek Theater of Louisville
Directed by M. Shane Grant, the Tony Award-winning play explores faith and conviction in 1960s Brooklyn.
Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Doubt: A Parable October 30-November 14 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Matinees on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28 (October 30 is 'Pay what you will night' with a $5 minimum).
The Bronx, 1964. Sister Aloysius, the rigid principal of St. Nicholas School, suspects Father Flynn, the progressive, well-liked parish priest, of inappropriate behavior with a student. She has no proof. Only suspicion. And a certainty that she's right. What follows is an unrelenting reckoning with faith, conviction, and doubt. This riveting work won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play.
About the play, director M. Shane Grant comments, 'We live in divisive times, and often have our beliefs reinforced by the 'bubble' we inhabit. What if the way back to each other is paved not in our certainty that we're right but rather the small cracks in our convictions we so often don't acknowledge? Could we perhaps bridge the gaps between ourselves and find bonds with each other by loosening our grip and reaching out a hand?'
The cast includes Robert Janacek (Father Flynn), Jesica Shepherd (Sister Aloysius), Rachel Hughes (Sister James), Tess Tippets (understudy Sister James), Lisa Ann Collins (Mrs. Muller), Marissa Joy (understudy Mrs. Muller).
Photo Credit: Lynn Fleming
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