Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Denver Awards

pixeltracker

THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Jan. 10, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Firlit - THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
JoAnn Nevils - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players

Best Direction Of A Musical
Tim Moore and Laura Moore - THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Mona Wood-Patterson / Liz Gray - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players

Best Direction Of A Stream
Betty Hart - TO THE MOON - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Newman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Steve Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West

Best Performer In A Play
Laura Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Liz Gray - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players

Best Play
DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
AnnDee Alvidrez - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Kingsley - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
SOPHIA DOTSON: THERE WILL BE LIGHT - Vintage Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brody Lineaweaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Rodney Holmes - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Merely Players


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

From This Author BWW Awards