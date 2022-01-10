Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Denver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Firlit - THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JoAnn Nevils - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tim Moore and Laura Moore - THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Mona Wood-Patterson / Liz Gray - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players

Best Direction Of A Stream

Betty Hart - TO THE MOON - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Newman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Musical

THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Steve Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West

Best Performer In A Play

Laura Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Liz Gray - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players

Best Play

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

AnnDee Alvidrez - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Kingsley - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

SOPHIA DOTSON: THERE WILL BE LIGHT - Vintage Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brody Lineaweaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rodney Holmes - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Merely Players