Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Denver Awards
THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Firlit - THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
JoAnn Nevils - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players
Best Direction Of A Musical
Tim Moore and Laura Moore - THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Mona Wood-Patterson / Liz Gray - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players
Best Direction Of A Stream
Betty Hart - TO THE MOON - Creede Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Newman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Steve Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West
Best Performer In A Play
Laura Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Liz Gray - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players
Best Play
DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
AnnDee Alvidrez - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Kingsley - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
SOPHIA DOTSON: THERE WILL BE LIGHT - Vintage Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brody Lineaweaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Rodney Holmes - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Merely Players