Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Denver!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cooper Kaminsky - LOW COMEDY, HIGH MAGICK - Vintage Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adrianne Hampton - CABARET - Vintage Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Saeger - JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre
Best Dance Production
CABARET - Vintage Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kelly McAllister - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Shelly Gaza - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Ford - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tanner Kelly - CABARET - Vintage Theatre
Best Musical
EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Cameron Warren - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company
Best Performer In A Play
Ivy King - LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre
Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
JD Madsen - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tim Moore - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Antigone Biddle - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joy Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Arvada Center
Favorite Local Theatre
Vintage Theatre
Videos
|UnParrishable: One Night Only
Clocktower Cabaret (1/10-1/10)
|The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
|Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
|The Book of Mormon
Lincoln Center (1/19-1/21)
|Chicago
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
|Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
|The Cher Show
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
|Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
|Art
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (2/03-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You