Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cooper Kaminsky - LOW COMEDY, HIGH MAGICK - Vintage Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Adrianne Hampton - CABARET - Vintage Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Saeger - JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Dance Production

CABARET - Vintage Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kelly McAllister - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Shelly Gaza - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tanner Kelly - CABARET - Vintage Theatre

Best Musical

EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Cameron Warren - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company

Best Performer In A Play

Ivy King - LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JD Madsen - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Moore - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Antigone Biddle - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joy Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Arvada Center

Favorite Local Theatre

Vintage Theatre