Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cooper Kaminsky - LOW COMEDY, HIGH MAGICK - Vintage Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adrianne Hampton - CABARET - Vintage Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Saeger - JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Dance Production
CABARET - Vintage Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kelly McAllister - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Shelly Gaza - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles FordMURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tanner Kelly - CABARET - Vintage Theatre

Best Musical
EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Cameron Warren - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company

Best Performer In A Play
Ivy King - LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
JD Madsen - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tim MooreGREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Antigone Biddle - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joy Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Arvada Center

Favorite Local Theatre
Vintage Theatre



