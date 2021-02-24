Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wheeler Opera House Announces Lisa Rigsby Peterson as Executive Director

Rigsby Peterson will be responsible for reopening the Wheeler when public health restrictions allow, along with staffing, programming and capital improvements.

Feb. 24, 2021  
The Wheeler Opera House has announced Lisa Rigsby Peterson as its executive director, Aspen Times reports.

Rigsby Peterson most recently served as the founding executive director of the Lone Tree Arts Center, where she served for more than 10 years. She begins her new position at Wheeler on Monday.

"Joining the city of Aspen to lead the team at the Wheeler Opera House ties together so many threads that have been important to me: leading a dedicated team to create exceptional arts experiences in a memorable setting, working in a community that is passionate about the arts and the impact they can make," Rigsby Peterson said. "And living in a place that most people only dream about. What an opportunity!"

Nancy Lesley, the city's director of special events and marketing, has served as interim executive director since the departure of Gena Buhler, who served in the role from 2015 to 2020.

Rigsby Peterson will be responsible for reopening the Wheeler when public health restrictions allow, along with staffing, programming and capital improvements.

Read more on Aspen Times.


