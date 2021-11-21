WHO'S HOLIDAY is Coming to Colorado to Put a Twist on Christmas

Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of "Who's Holiday" December 1 - 31. Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays; Tuesday, December 14, 21, 28; Monday, December 20 and Friday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org. Please note this show is not appropriate for younger theatre-goers due to language and sexual references.

Who's Holiday is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who. She's throwing a Christmas party in her trailer and boy does she have a story to tell! As she recalls the Christmas Eve she first the Grinch, we learn the twisted and hilarious turns her life has taken.

Jenny Mather stars as Cindy Lou Who in this raucous one-woman show. She has been seen on the Vintage stage as an ancestor in "The Adams Family" and in the ensemble of "Bullets Over Broadway." Some of her favorite roles have been Anytime Annie in "42nd Street" (PNTC) and Kitty in "Drowsy Chaperone" (Aurora Fox). Jenny is married to the uproariously funny actor/comic Eric Mather.

Matthew Lombardo is best known for "High" with Kathleen Turner at the Booth Theatre and "Looped" starring Valerie Harper in a Tony-nominated performance at The Lyceum Theatre. Other work includes "Tea at Five" (w/ Kate Mulgrew), "Mother and Child" (w/ Ann Wedgeworth), "End of the World Party" and "Guilty Innocence." He has presented concerts throughout the country for Broadway legends such as Carol Channing, Patti LuPone, Tommy Tune, Bernadette Peters, Barbara Cook, Billy Porter, Betty Buckley, Andrea McArdle, and Faith Prince.