Vintage Theatre Productions Presents YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in Aurora

Vintage Theatre Productions presents the legendary Mel Brooks stage adaptation of "Young Frankenstein" September 17 through October 31. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

It's Alive! From the creators of Broadway's record-breaking musical comedy sensation, The Producers, comes "Young Frankenstein" a monster of a hit musical based on Mel Brooks' classic comedy film masterpiece. This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life.

The "Young Frankenstein" cast includes Cooper Kaminsky (Dr. Frankenstein), Bryan Plummer (Igor), Miranda Byers (Elizabeth), Scotty Shaffer (Kemp/Hermit), Christine Carter Kahane (Frau Blucher), Colby Reisinger (Inga) and Jeffrey Betsch (the monster). The ensemble members are Stephanie Garcia, Killee Faria, Michael Jones, Jenny Weiss Mather, Sophia Montoya-Suson, Caleb Sporrer, Logan Traver, Sonsharae Tull, Kong Vang and Ronan Viard.

"Young Frankenstein" is based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name written by Brooks and Gene Wilder and directed by Brooks. It is a parody of the horror film genre, especially the 1931 Universal Pictures adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and its 1939 sequel, Son of Frankenstein.